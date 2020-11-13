Overview

Dr. James Lawrenzi, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Garden City, MO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Lawrenzi works at Mid America Internal Medicine in Garden City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.