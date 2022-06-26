Dr. James Lawrence, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lawrence is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Lawrence, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Lawrence, MD is a Pediatric Rheumatology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Pediatric Rheumatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Lsu School Of Medicine, Shreveport and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary and USA Health University Hospital.
Dr. Lawrence works at
Locations
-
1
Franklin Medical and Dental Express1303 Dr Martin L King Jr Ave, Mobile, AL 36603 Directions (251) 478-5005
Hospital Affiliations
- Mobile Infirmary
- USA Health University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lawrence?
Have seen him twice now and he knows what he is talking about. Very kind and communicative and was easy to talk to. Very relaxed atmosphere , the whole office is great and sympathetic. I get the impression he likes a challenge with this nasty disease RA and wont stop until he figures out what it responds to.
About Dr. James Lawrence, MD
- Pediatric Rheumatology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1669657896
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- U South Ala
- U South Ala
- Lsu School Of Medicine, Shreveport
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lawrence has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lawrence accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lawrence has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lawrence works at
Dr. Lawrence has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lawrence on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lawrence. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lawrence.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lawrence, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lawrence appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.