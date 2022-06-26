Overview

Dr. James Lawrence, MD is a Pediatric Rheumatology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Pediatric Rheumatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Lsu School Of Medicine, Shreveport and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary and USA Health University Hospital.



Dr. Lawrence works at Franklin Primary Health Center in Mobile, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.