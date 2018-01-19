Overview

Dr. James Latinis, DDS is a Dental Assistant in Clinton Township, MI. They specialize in General Dentistry (Dental Assistant), has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Detroit School of Dentistry - D.D.S..



Dr. Latinis works at James L. Latinis, DDS Family Dentistry in Clinton Township, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.