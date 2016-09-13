Dr. Laskey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Laskey, DPM
Overview
Dr. James Laskey, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Houma, LA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Laskey works at
Locations
Family Foot Clinic Pmc335 Bayou Gardens Blvd, Houma, LA 70364 Directions (985) 868-2425
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Friendly staff and doctor. Dr. Laskey took his time w me so he was able to answer all my questions. Most doctors jump to surgery, but he suggested other alternatives first. He didn't just tell me where I can get the tools needed ( to stretch my shoe) , and where I can get special shoes, he actually printed the page from each website for me!
About Dr. James Laskey, DPM
- Podiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1295704377
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laskey accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laskey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Laskey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laskey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laskey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laskey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.