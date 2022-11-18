Dr. James Larson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Larson, MD
Overview
Dr. James Larson, MD is a Registered Nurse in Winchester, VA. They completed their fellowship with Hughston Clinic|Sports Medicine and Arthroscopic Surgery - Hughston Clinic
Dr. Larson works at
Locations
-
1
Bone &Joint Specialists of Winchester152 Linden Dr, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 304-6296Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Winchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- WellPoint
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Larson?
Excellent
About Dr. James Larson, MD
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- English
- 1366644700
Education & Certifications
- Hughston Clinic|Sports Medicine and Arthroscopic Surgery - Hughston Clinic
- Department of Orthopedics - University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Larson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Larson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Larson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Larson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Larson works at
98 patients have reviewed Dr. Larson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.