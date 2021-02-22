Dr. James Larocque, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larocque is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Larocque, MD
Overview
Dr. James Larocque, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
Dr. Larocque works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Endocrinology & Diabetes Center3205 Churchland Blvd, Chesapeake, VA 23321 Directions (757) 484-7822
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Larocque?
Great intelligent Dr. Found my cancer when no other Dr. could.
About Dr. James Larocque, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1659462398
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Larocque has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Larocque accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Larocque has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Larocque works at
Dr. Larocque has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Dyslipidemia and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Larocque on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Larocque. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larocque.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larocque, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larocque appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.