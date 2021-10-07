Overview

Dr. James Lapolla Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Warren, OH.



Dr. Lapolla Jr works at Lapolla Family Dentistry in Warren, OH with other offices in Greenville, PA, Brookfield, OH and Sharon, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Heel Spur and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.