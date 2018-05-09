Overview

Dr. James Lapolla, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Westwood, KS. They specialize in Oncology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. Lapolla works at University of Kansas Health System in Westwood, KS with other offices in Saint Petersburg, FL and Tallahassee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Gynecologic Cancer and Hysterectomy - Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.