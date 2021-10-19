Overview

Dr. James Lang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ft Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Lang works at Lisa Kay Mao, MD in Ft Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pterygium, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.