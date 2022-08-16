Overview

Dr. James Lang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Blue Ash, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.



Dr. Lang works at MDVIP - Cincinnati, Ohio in Blue Ash, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.