Dr. James Lane Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Lane Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cleveland Heights, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Euclid Hospital, Hillcrest Hospital and South Pointe Hospital.
Associates In Cardiology5 Severance Cir Ste 705, Cleveland Heights, OH 44118 Directions (216) 381-1311
- Cleveland Clinic
- Euclid Hospital
- Hillcrest Hospital
- South Pointe Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Lane Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lane Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lane Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lane Jr has seen patients for Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lane Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lane Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lane Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lane Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lane Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.