Dr. James Landers, MD
Overview
Dr. James Landers, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Grosse Pointe Woods, MI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe and Children's Hospital Of Michigan.
Locations
Pointe Pediatrics Associates20825 Mack Ave Ste 4, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
- Children's Hospital Of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Been taking my kids there for more than 25 years. He's exceptional -- always has been.
About Dr. James Landers, MD
- Pediatrics
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Michigan State University
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Landers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Landers accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Landers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Landers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landers.
