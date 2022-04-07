See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Abilene, TX
Super Profile

Dr. James Landero, DO

Internal Medicine
4 (99)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. James Landero, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.

Dr. Landero works at Premier Dermatology in Abilene, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Premier Dermatology
    1525 Hickory St, Abilene, TX 79601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (325) 677-7546

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hendrick Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Warts
Dry Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Warts
Dry Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Warts Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    Close Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • PHCS
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 99 ratings
    Patient Ratings (99)
    5 Star
    (72)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Apr 07, 2022
    Very good experience!
    James Hill — Apr 07, 2022
    About Dr. James Landero, DO

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Italian, Mandarin and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1396975850
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wellington Regl Med Ctr
    Internship
    • Wellington Regl Mc
    Medical Education
    • EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLL OF OSTEO MED
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Landero, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Landero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Landero has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Landero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Landero works at Premier Dermatology in Abilene, TX. View the full address on Dr. Landero’s profile.

    Dr. Landero speaks French, Italian, Mandarin and Spanish.

    99 patients have reviewed Dr. Landero. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landero.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Landero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Landero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

