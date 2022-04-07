Dr. James Landero, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Landero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Landero, DO
Overview
Dr. James Landero, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.
Dr. Landero works at
Locations
-
1
Premier Dermatology1525 Hickory St, Abilene, TX 79601 Directions (325) 677-7546
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendrick Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Landero?
Very good experience!
About Dr. James Landero, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English, French, Italian, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1396975850
Education & Certifications
- Wellington Regl Med Ctr
- Wellington Regl Mc
- EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Landero has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Landero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Landero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Landero works at
Dr. Landero speaks French, Italian, Mandarin and Spanish.
99 patients have reviewed Dr. Landero. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landero.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Landero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Landero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.