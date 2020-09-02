Dr. James Landen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Landen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Landen, MD
Overview
Dr. James Landen, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Westlake Office Park370 N Westlake Blvd Ste 220, Westlake Village, CA 91362 Directions (805) 496-3475
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He has helped me through a very difficult time. He is the best.
About Dr. James Landen, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1487782298
Education & Certifications
- UCLA NeurPsyc Inst
- Maricopa Med Center
- Medical College of Virginia
- Union College
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Landen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Landen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Landen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landen.
