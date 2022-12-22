Overview

Dr. James Lancaster II, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.



Dr. Lancaster II works at ORTHOPEDIC ASSOCIATES-DALLAS in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.