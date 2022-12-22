Dr. James Lancaster II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lancaster II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Lancaster II, MD
Overview
Dr. James Lancaster II, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.
Dr. Lancaster II works at
Locations
-
1
Orthopedic Associates of Dallas3900 Junius St Ste 500, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (469) 800-7200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lancaster II?
My experience with Dr. Lancaster was excellent throughout. He was very informative and patient with my questions before the surgery and made me feel very comfortable that this was the right approach based on my joint issues. The surgery went extremely well and recovery has been good as well. I was provided with all the resources I needed to have a successful recovery. I am very pleased with my progress to date and would definitely return to Dr. Lancaster if I have any other joint issues in the future.
About Dr. James Lancaster II, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1790776821
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lancaster II has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lancaster II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lancaster II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lancaster II works at
Dr. Lancaster II has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lancaster II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Lancaster II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lancaster II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lancaster II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lancaster II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.