Overview

Dr. James Lampariello, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center, Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.



Dr. Lampariello works at Medical Associates Of Englewood in Wayne, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.