Dr. James Lamberti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lamberti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Lamberti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Lamberti, MD is a Pulmonologist in Annandale, VA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center Harrison, Inova Alexandria Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Lamberti works at
Locations
-
1
Northern Virginia Pulmonary & Critical Care Assoc. PC3289 Woodburn Rd Ste 350, Annandale, VA 22003 Directions (703) 641-8616
-
2
Covenant Colony Medical Group125 N Colony Dr, Saginaw, MI 48638 Directions (989) 583-7380
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center Harrison
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lamberti?
Smart doctor! Helps a lot!
About Dr. James Lamberti, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1538175823
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lamberti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lamberti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lamberti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lamberti works at
Dr. Lamberti has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Cough and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lamberti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Lamberti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lamberti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lamberti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lamberti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.