Dr. James Lalonde, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Lalonde, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans.
Dr. Lalonde works at
Baton Rouge Orthopaedic Clinic8080 Bluebonnet Blvd Ste 1000, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Directions (225) 924-2424
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
This was the first time I saw this Doctor. He was positively amazing. Very knowledgeable, Has great positive energy, answered all questions, and made us feel like we were his only patient and nothing else mattered.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
Dr. Lalonde has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lalonde accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lalonde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lalonde has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Limb Pain and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lalonde on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Lalonde. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lalonde.
