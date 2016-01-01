Overview

Dr. James Lally, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chino, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Chino Valley Medical Center and Montclair Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Lally works at Health Service Alliance in Chino, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.