Dr. James Lainiotis, MD
Overview
Dr. James Lainiotis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from ACKERMAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC.
Dr. Lainiotis works at
Locations
George C. Karagiannis James T. Lainiotis Llp522 Old Country Rd, Plainview, NY 11803 Directions (516) 938-1414
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Lainiotis for over 10 years he is a very good attentive man who listens to your concerns and does follow up calls and gives you recommendations and prescribes whatever you want him to prescribe for you and he's very courteous and very easy to talk to and very simple to get an appointment with. Receptionists are not very friendly. And quite nasty with patients. Dr Lainiotis should attend to this because I have the office a lower grade because of his front reception.
About Dr. James Lainiotis, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English, French and Greek
- 1790737948
Education & Certifications
- ACKERMAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lainiotis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lainiotis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lainiotis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Lainiotis speaks French and Greek.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lainiotis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lainiotis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lainiotis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lainiotis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.