Dr. James Lai, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Lai, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Dr. Lai works at
Houston Eye Associates590 Chimney Rock Rd, Houston, TX 77056 Directions (713) 782-4406
Houston Eye Associates2855 Gramercy St, Houston, TX 77025 Directions (713) 668-6828Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 11:30am
Sugar Land- Hillcroft1429 Highway 6 Ste 102, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (281) 565-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
We came in as new patients and we registered in less than 5 minutes and then headed to Dr. Lais office section were we were greeted by an ever so friendly receptionist and the wait there was literally less than 2 minutes. Once inside everyone was so amazing and Dr Lai truly showed that he cared for my sons eyes/vision. We will most definitely be coming back.
About Dr. James Lai, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Childrens National Medical Center
- U Tex Sw/Parkland Med Ctr
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Wash U, School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Lai has seen patients for Exotropia, Astigmatism and Farsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
