Dr. James Lah, MD

Neurology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Lah, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Emory University Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.

Dr. Lah works at Emory Neurology & Emory ALS Clinic in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Function Testing and Alzheimer's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brain Health Center - Emory University Dept. of Neurology
    12 Executive Park Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30329 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 778-3444
  2. 2
    Wesley Woods Health Center
    1841 Clifton Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30329 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 778-3444

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory Johns Creek Hospital
  • Emory University Hospital
  • Emory University Hospital Midtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cognitive Function Testing
Alzheimer's Disease
TCD Bubble Test
Cognitive Function Testing
Alzheimer's Disease
TCD Bubble Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Wada Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 27, 2021
    Extremely helpful! He is thoughtful and truly determined to do absolutely everything possible to address your needs.
    — Apr 27, 2021
    About Dr. James Lah, MD

    • Neurology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1952358582
    Education & Certifications

    • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Lah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lah accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Lah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lah works at Emory Neurology & Emory ALS Clinic in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Lah’s profile.

    Dr. Lah has seen patients for Cognitive Function Testing and Alzheimer's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lah. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

