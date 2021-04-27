Dr. James Lah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Lah, MD
Dr. James Lah, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Emory University Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.
Brain Health Center - Emory University Dept. of Neurology12 Executive Park Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30329 Directions (404) 778-3444
Wesley Woods Health Center1841 Clifton Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30329 Directions (404) 778-3444
- Emory Johns Creek Hospital
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Extremely helpful! He is thoughtful and truly determined to do absolutely everything possible to address your needs.
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1952358582
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
