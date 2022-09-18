Overview

Dr. James Lafferty, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Lafferty works at Staten Island Heart PC in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.