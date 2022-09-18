Dr. James Lafferty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lafferty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Lafferty, MD
Dr. James Lafferty, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Staten Island Heart PC501 Seaview Ave Ste 300, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 663-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Dr Lafferty is a caring and highly knowledgeable doctor. I trust all of his decisions regarding my health and I highly recommend him to everyone.
About Dr. James Lafferty, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1104824846
Education & Certifications
- Staten Island University Hospital
- U Hosp-Suny Hlth S C-Bklyn, Cardiovascular Diseases Staten Island Univ Hosp, Internal Medicine
- State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
