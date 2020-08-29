Dr. James Ladesich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ladesich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Ladesich, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Ladesich, MD is a Pulmonologist in North Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.
Meritas Health Pulmonary Medicine2790 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 605, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Missouri
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Ladesich is the BEST PULMONARY DR IN MISSOURI VERY KNOWLEDGEABLE ABOUT HIS PATIENTS AND IS VERY HELPFUL IN FINDING THE BEST SOLUTION FOR YOUR HEALTH ISSUES HE WOULD GET 10 ? FROM US ??
About Dr. James Ladesich, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1962439539
- UMKC School of Medicine
- University Of Missouri, Kansas City
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
