Overview

Dr. James Labagnara Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Paterson, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.



Dr. Labagnara Jr works at JAMES LABAGNARA JR MD in Paterson, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup and Tracheal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.