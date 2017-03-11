Dr. James Labagnara Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Labagnara Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Labagnara Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. James Labagnara Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Paterson, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
Locations
James Labagnara MD PA311 Lexington Ave, Paterson, NJ 07502 Directions (973) 942-1300
St Josephs Regional Medical Center703 Main St, Paterson, NJ 07503 Directions (973) 754-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. LaBagnara is a responsible, compassionate physician. He is professional and highly skilled in his area of expertise: head and neck surgery and ear, nose and throat diagnosis. He takes an interest in each of his patients and spends whatever time is necessary to answer all their health concerns. He has successfully and satisfactorily treated my children and myself for over thirty years.
About Dr. James Labagnara Jr, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 49 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Labagnara Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Labagnara Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Labagnara Jr has seen patients for Earwax Buildup and Tracheal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Labagnara Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Labagnara Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Labagnara Jr.
