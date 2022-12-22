Dr. James Kyle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kyle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Kyle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Kyle, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Franklin Foundation Hospital, Iberia Medical Center and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Kyle works at
Locations
Louisiana Orthopaedic Specialists108 Rue Louis XIV, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 235-8007Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Louisiana Orthopaedic Specialists500 N Lewis St Ste 280, New Iberia, LA 70563 Directions (337) 235-8007Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Franklin Foundation Hospital
- Iberia Medical Center
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gilsbar 360
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- PPO Plus
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Verity Healthnet
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I had hip replacement with Dr. Kyle on December 30, 2021. The surgery went very well and I was home the next day. I did not have to take any medicine for pain. I did not have to do physical therapy. The only therapy I did was walking. Dr. Kyle and his staff are very professional and the most important thing is they care about their patients. Dr. Kyle is an amazing and skilled surgeon that is very knowledgeable in his field. Dr. Kyle also did a knee replacement on my wife. She was walking the next day. She did have to do physical therapy and her first week was a little rough. But once she started physical therapy she did great. By the second week she was walking without a walker. She said her only complaint was that she did not have the replacement sooner. She too thinks Dr. Kyle is an excellent surgeon.
About Dr. James Kyle, MD
- Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Louisiana State Univ
- Orthopedic Surgery
