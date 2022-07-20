Overview

Dr. James Kwak, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Kwak works at Kwak Family Medicine in Voorhees, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.