Dr. James Kuzman, MD

Medical Oncology
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. James Kuzman, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Rapid City, SD. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA and is affiliated with Monument Health Rapid City Hospital, Fall River Health Services and Sanford Usd Medical Center.

Dr. Kuzman works at Monument Health Heart and Vascular Institute in Rapid City, SD. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Monument Health Heart and Vascular Institute
    353 Fairmont Blvd, Rapid City, SD 57701 (605) 303-8971

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Erythropoietin Test

Anemia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
Sep 14, 2022
Very helpful and candid. Just what you need with cancer.
Sep 14, 2022
About Dr. James Kuzman, MD

  Medical Oncology
  English
  Male
  1275760860
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA
  Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Monument Health Rapid City Hospital
  • Fall River Health Services
  • Sanford Usd Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. James Kuzman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuzman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kuzman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kuzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kuzman works at Monument Health Heart and Vascular Institute in Rapid City, SD. View the full address on Dr. Kuzman’s profile.

Dr. Kuzman has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuzman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuzman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuzman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuzman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuzman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

