Dr. Krueger has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Krueger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Krueger, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY C.E.T.E.C. / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Los Alamitos Medical Center.
Dr. Krueger works at
Locations
-
1
James J. Krueger MD Inc.701 E 28th St Ste 400, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 424-6040
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Krueger?
Initial consultation, very thorough with testing and questions. Staff is well trained and capable. A very reassuring encounter at a time of uncertainty. Highly recommend
About Dr. James Krueger, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1992893408
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY C.E.T.E.C. / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krueger accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krueger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krueger works at
Dr. Krueger speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Krueger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krueger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krueger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krueger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.