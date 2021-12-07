Overview

Dr. James Kroeze, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bridgman, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lakeland Hospital Watervliet, Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center and Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital.



Dr. Kroeze works at Southwestern Medical Clinic in Bridgman, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.