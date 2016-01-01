See All Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Doctors in Green Bay, WI
Dr. James Kribs, DO

Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. James Kribs, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Kribs works at Prevea Health in Green Bay, WI with other offices in Sturgeon Bay, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
    1726 Shawano Ave, Green Bay, WI 54303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 272-3503
  2. 2
    Prevea Health at Door County Medical Center
    323 S 18th Ave, Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 272-3503
  3. 3
    Prevea Howard Health Center
    2793 Lineville Rd, Green Bay, WI 54313 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 272-3503

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. James Kribs, DO

    • Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568563179
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
    Medical Education

