Dr. James Kreutzer, DDS
Dr. James Kreutzer, DDS is an Endodontics Practitioner in Kenosha, WI.
Dr. Kreutzer works at
SE Wisconsin Endodontic Associates, 4707 Washington Rd, Kenosha, WI 53144
- Delta Dental
Dr. Kreutzer is such a pro!! I was terrified to get my first root canal; I can't believe it didn't hurt at all!! He was very caring & attentive, talking me through the whole thing & putting me at ease. Best experience I've had at a dentist.
About Dr. James Kreutzer, DDS
- Endodontics
- English
- 1518080522
Dr. Kreutzer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kreutzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kreutzer works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kreutzer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kreutzer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kreutzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kreutzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.