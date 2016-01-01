Dr. James Krell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Krell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Krell, MD is a dermatologist in Birmingham, AL. Dr. Krell completed a residency at EMORY UNIVERSITY. He currently practices at Total Skin & Beauty Dermatology and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
Dermatology Associates2100 16th Ave S Ste 202, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 380-6162Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
About Dr. James Krell, MD
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1932133659
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Harvard Medical School
Admitting Hospitals
- Grandview Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krell has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Jock Itch and Excision of Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Krell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.