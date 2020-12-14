See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Shenandoah, TX
Dr. James Krause, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Krause works at Northwest Diagnostic Clinic in Shenandoah, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Northwest Diagnostic Clinic
    Northwest Diagnostic Clinic
    8845 Six Pines Dr Ste 200, Shenandoah, TX 77380

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Dec 14, 2020
    Excellent doctor that has taken care of me for over35 years.
    Duain — Dec 14, 2020
    About Dr. James Krause, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 50 years of experience
    • English
    • 1447224225
    Education & Certifications

    U Tex
    U Tex
    OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
    Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Krause, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Krause has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Krause has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Krause works at Northwest Diagnostic Clinic in Shenandoah, TX.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Krause. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krause, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krause appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

