Dr. James Kratzer, MD

Pediatrics
3.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Kratzer, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Clovis Community Medical Center, Fresno Heart And Surgical Hospital and Valley Children's Hospital.

Dr. Kratzer works at Kratzer Pediatrics in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kratzer Pediatrics
    7501 N Fresno St Ste 104, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 438-4100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(4)
About Dr. James Kratzer, MD

  • Pediatrics
  • English
  • Male
  • 1427167634
Education & Certifications

  • University Calif
  • Chldns Hospital
  • Chldns Hosp
  • University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
  • Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations

  • Saint Agnes Medical Center
  • Clovis Community Medical Center
  • Fresno Heart And Surgical Hospital
  • Valley Children's Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. James Kratzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kratzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kratzer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kratzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kratzer works at Kratzer Pediatrics in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kratzer’s profile.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kratzer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kratzer.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kratzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kratzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

