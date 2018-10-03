Dr. James Kratzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kratzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Kratzer, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Kratzer, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Clovis Community Medical Center, Fresno Heart And Surgical Hospital and Valley Children's Hospital.
Dr. Kratzer works at
Kratzer Pediatrics7501 N Fresno St Ste 104, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 438-4100
We love Dr. Kratzer and his team! I see some people complain of the long wait times. That can be true, but keep in mind that when it is your turn to be seen, you get all the time you need. A long wait means there was a really sick kid or really scared parent who needed more time before you, and Dr. Kratzer gave it to them. When he first examined my newborn son, my husband called him The Baby Whisperer. His presence is extremely calming for all. I am grateful for Dr. Kratzer, Mary Graves, et al.!
- Pediatrics
- 48 years of experience
- English
- Male
- University Calif
- Chldns Hospital
- Chldns Hosp
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
- Pediatrics
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
- Clovis Community Medical Center
- Fresno Heart And Surgical Hospital
- Valley Children's Hospital
Dr. Kratzer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kratzer using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kratzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kratzer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kratzer.
