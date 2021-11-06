Dr. James Kozelka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kozelka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Kozelka, MD
Overview
Dr. James Kozelka, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Elkhart General Hospital and Memorial Hospital Of South Bend.
Dr. Kozelka works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Beacon Medical Group Neurology South Bend707 N Michigan St Ste 102, South Bend, IN 46601 Directions (574) 647-8542
-
2
Memorial Hospital of South Bend615 N Michigan St, South Bend, IN 46601 Directions (574) 647-8542
-
3
Beacon Medical Group Behavioral Health Elkhart710 N Niles Ave, South Bend, IN 46617 Directions (574) 647-8542
Hospital Affiliations
- Elkhart General Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Of South Bend
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kozelka?
I love how he dresses so professional. Very caring, explains things well. Is not in a hurry. And cares very much about his patience. I go with my elderly mother for her visits.
About Dr. James Kozelka, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1720016926
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kozelka has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kozelka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kozelka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kozelka works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kozelka. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kozelka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kozelka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kozelka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.