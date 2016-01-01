Dr. James Kotick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kotick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Kotick, MD
Dr. James Kotick, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, HCA Florida Blake Hospital and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.
Locations
Burn Centers of Florida2020 59th St W, Bradenton, FL 34209 Directions (706) 916-2540
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Kotick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kotick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kotick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kotick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.