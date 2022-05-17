Overview

Dr. James Koster, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL MICHIGAN UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Koster works at Affiliated Eye Surgeons in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen, Stye and Trichiasis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.