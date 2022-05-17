See All Ophthalmologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. James Koster, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. James Koster, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL MICHIGAN UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Koster works at Affiliated Eye Surgeons in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen, Stye and Trichiasis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Affiliated Eye Surgeons, Ltd.
    Affiliated Eye Surgeons, Ltd.
    3330 N 2nd St Ste 600, Phoenix, AZ 85012 (602) 263-9345

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ameriben
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Arizona PHCS
    • AZ Benefit Options
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • City of Mesa Health Plan
    • Compusys
    • CopperPoint Mutual
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
    • LifeWise
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Medlife
    • Mercy Care
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Self Pay
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wausau Benefits
    • Western Health Advantage
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Koster?

    May 17, 2022
    The office staff were cordial, his Medical Assistant was very professional and answered my questions. Dr. Koster was very thorough and explained things in clear and concise terms. He took his time to make sure I understood and asked if I had any questions. A very pleasant first visit. Will leave another review after my surgery.
    Linda Kantor — May 17, 2022
    Photo: Dr. James Koster, MD
    Tell Us About Yourself

    Finish Here

    About Dr. James Koster, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851387344
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CENTRAL MICHIGAN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Koster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Koster has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Koster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Koster works at Affiliated Eye Surgeons in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Koster’s profile.

    Dr. Koster has seen patients for Drusen, Stye and Trichiasis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Koster. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koster.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

