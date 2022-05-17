Dr. James Koster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Koster, MD
Overview
Dr. James Koster, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL MICHIGAN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Koster works at
Locations
-
1
Affiliated Eye Surgeons, Ltd.3330 N 2nd St Ste 600, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Directions (602) 263-9345
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ameriben
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Arizona PHCS
- AZ Benefit Options
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- City of Mesa Health Plan
- Compusys
- CopperPoint Mutual
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- LifeWise
- Magellan Health Services
- Medlife
- Mercy Care
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Self Pay
- Tricare
- UniCare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wausau Benefits
- Western Health Advantage
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Koster?
The office staff were cordial, his Medical Assistant was very professional and answered my questions. Dr. Koster was very thorough and explained things in clear and concise terms. He took his time to make sure I understood and asked if I had any questions. A very pleasant first visit. Will leave another review after my surgery.
About Dr. James Koster, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1851387344
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL MICHIGAN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koster has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koster accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koster works at
Dr. Koster has seen patients for Drusen, Stye and Trichiasis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Koster. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koster.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.