Dr. James Kosko Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Kosko Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with AdventHealth Altamonte Springs and Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.
Locations
-
1
Pediatrix Medical Group of Florida Inc.1507 S Hiawassee Rd Ste 103, Orlando, FL 32835 Directions (407) 253-1000
-
2
Pediatrix Medical Group of Florida Inc.790 Concourse Pkwy S Ste 110, Maitland, FL 32751 Directions (407) 767-6411
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Altamonte Springs
- Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kosko was awesome. He did a great job on my 3 year old son who needed a tonsillectomy. Would highly recommend.
About Dr. James Kosko Jr, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kosko Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kosko Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kosko Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kosko Jr has seen patients for Otitis Media, Ear Tube Placement and Tonsillectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kosko Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kosko Jr speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kosko Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kosko Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kosko Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kosko Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.