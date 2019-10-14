Dr. Kopp has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Kopp, MD
Overview
Dr. James Kopp, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Anderson, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with AnMed Health Medical Center.
Dr. Kopp works at
Locations
Anmed Health Family Medicine Center Annex416 E Calhoun St Ste B, Anderson, SC 29621 Directions (864) 224-5689
Hospital Affiliations
- AnMed Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Does not overload the patient by continuously requiring lab test. Seeks to clearly identify issue and address in a methodical and progressive manner. Builds health baseline and then follows troubling indices or lab results to ensure these potential health issues remain in check, ie BP. Has been my primary care physician for 15 years.
About Dr. James Kopp, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1477503894
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kopp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kopp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kopp works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kopp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kopp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kopp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kopp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.