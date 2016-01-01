Overview

Dr. James Koop, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Melrose Park, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin, Gottlieb Memorial Hospital and Loyola University Medical Center.



Dr. Koop works at Koop Schainis Internal Medicine in Melrose Park, IL with other offices in Elgin, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.