Dr. James Koon, DPM
Overview
Dr. James Koon, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Winter Haven Hospital.
Dr. Koon works at
Locations
Gessler Clinic PA635 1ST ST N, Winter Haven, FL 33881 Directions (863) 294-0670
Hospital Affiliations
- Winter Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very pleasant. Explained my issue thoroughly. Made me feel comfortable and confident.
About Dr. James Koon, DPM
- Podiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1609983345
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koon works at
Dr. Koon has seen patients for Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Koon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.