Dr. James Kondrup, MD

Gynecology
5 (17)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Dr. James Kondrup, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV|Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Kondrup works at CNY Fertility in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Hysteroscopy and Endometriosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    CNY Fertility
    5922 Cattlemen Ln, Sarasota, FL 34232

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
  • Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hysteroscopy
Endometriosis
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hysteroscopy
Endometriosis

Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Dermoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometriosis of Colon Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Leiomyoma Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Stage 4 Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 22, 2022
    My experience was always amazing! He helped my mom through her ovarian cancer journey. He educated us on our Brca positive cases and walked us through each step to take in the future. When he left Lourdes in Binghamton ny I was absolutely devastated. He truly made a difference in my life and my Moms.
    A.goodrich — Sep 22, 2022
    About Dr. James Kondrup, MD

    • Gynecology
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1376648337
    Education & Certifications

    • Bridgeport Hosp (Yale U)
    • SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV|Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
