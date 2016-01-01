Dr. James Komorous, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Komorous is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Komorous, MD
Overview
Dr. James Komorous, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Tacoma, WA.
Dr. Komorous works at
Locations
James M Komorous, MD, PS1901 S Union Ave, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 752-7705
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Komorous, MD
- Dermatopathology
- English
- 1053313411
Education & Certifications
- Nc Meml Hosp-University Nc
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Dr. Komorous has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Komorous accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Komorous has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Komorous. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Komorous.
