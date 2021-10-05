Overview

Dr. James Kohn, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with White Rock Medical Center.



Dr. Kohn works at James S. Kohn M.d. PA in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements and Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.