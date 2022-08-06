See All General Surgeons in Fairhope, AL
Dr. James Koehler, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. James Koehler, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (14)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. James Koehler, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fairhope, AL. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Dr. Koehler works at Eastern Shore Plastic Surgery in Fairhope, AL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eastern Shore Cosmetic Surgery PC
    7541 Cipriano Ct, Fairhope, AL 36532 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 929-7850

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Liposuction
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Liposuction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Vaser® Liposelection (Liposuction) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Koehler?

Aug 06, 2022
Dr Koehler went above and beyond to make my experience the best it could be. I am over joyed with my end result and plan on using him again.
— Aug 06, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. James Koehler, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. James Koehler, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Koehler to family and friends

Dr. Koehler's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Koehler

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. James Koehler, MD.

About Dr. James Koehler, MD

Specialties
  • General Surgery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1558410969
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University of Alabama at Birmingham
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Koehler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Koehler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Koehler works at Eastern Shore Plastic Surgery in Fairhope, AL. View the full address on Dr. Koehler’s profile.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Koehler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koehler.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koehler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koehler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. James Koehler, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.