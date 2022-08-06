Dr. Koehler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Koehler, MD
Overview
Dr. James Koehler, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fairhope, AL. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Dr. Koehler works at
Locations
Eastern Shore Cosmetic Surgery PC7541 Cipriano Ct, Fairhope, AL 36532 Directions (251) 929-7850
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Koehler went above and beyond to make my experience the best it could be. I am over joyed with my end result and plan on using him again.
About Dr. James Koehler, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koehler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koehler works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Koehler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koehler.
