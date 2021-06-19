Dr. James Koch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Koch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Koch, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Columbia, MO. They completed their fellowship with Washington Univ, Barnes-Jewish
Dr. Koch works at
Locations
The Neurology Institute of MMG525 N Keene St Ste 301, Columbia, MO 65201 Directions (573) 449-2141
Hospital Affiliations
- Audrain Community Hospital
- Boone Hospital Center
- Ellis Fischel Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthLink
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medico
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
excellent. explained my problem thoroughly. Patient
About Dr. James Koch, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1164625794
Education & Certifications
- Washington Univ, Barnes-Jewish
- Saint Louis University
- Saint Louis University
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koch works at
Dr. Koch has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Restless Leg Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Koch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koch.
