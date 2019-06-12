See All Plastic Surgeons in Fresno, CA
Dr. James Knoetgen, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. James Knoetgen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.

Dr. Knoetgen works at Beautologie Bakersfield CA in Fresno, CA with other offices in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Beautologie Bakersfield CA
    9499 N Fort Washington Rd Ste 102, Fresno, CA 93730 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 865-5009
  2. 2
    Beautologie, Bakersfield, CA
    4850 Commerce Dr, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 865-5009
  3. 3
    Beautologie Fresno
    9491 N Fort Washington Rd Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93730 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 354-8282

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Skin Laxity
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Hypoplasia
Abdominal Skin Laxity
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Hypoplasia

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order.

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 25 ratings
Patient Ratings (25)
5 Star
(19)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Jun 12, 2019
Great result, never experienced any pain after surgery or during the recovery during my breast augmentation. Dr Knoetgen explained everything throughly. He took all precautions to make sure my health was perfect so there would be no complications. Scarring minimal and I look natural. I hope that when I reach the 10 year mark he will be around to redo them.
Candas in Clovis, CA — Jun 12, 2019
About Dr. James Knoetgen, MD

  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
  • 30 years of experience
  • English, Spanish
  • 1790755825
Education & Certifications

  • Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
  • Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. James Knoetgen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knoetgen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Knoetgen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Knoetgen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

25 patients have reviewed Dr. Knoetgen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knoetgen.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knoetgen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knoetgen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

