Overview

Dr. James Knight, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with South City Hospital.



Dr. Knight works at JAMES W KNIGHT MD in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.