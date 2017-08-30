See All Vascular Surgeons in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. James Knight, MD

Vascular Surgery
2.6 (5)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience
Dr. James Knight, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with South City Hospital.

Dr. Knight works at JAMES W KNIGHT MD in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    James W Knight MD
    James W Knight MD
7601 Natural Bridge Rd Ste 101, Saint Louis, MO 63121
(314) 385-7300

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • South City Hospital

Atherosclerosis
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 30, 2017
    He is straight forward and concerned about his patients. He goes out of his way to make sure everything is okay and will connect you to other doctors if needed to help improve your healthcare. I know by experience because he is currently taking care of my mother for years. I will highly recommend him.
    Patricia in Seagoville, TX — Aug 30, 2017
    • Vascular Surgery
    • 48 years of experience
    • English
    • 1639282643
    • SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Dr. James Knight, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knight is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Knight has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Knight has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Knight works at JAMES W KNIGHT MD in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Knight’s profile.

    Dr. Knight has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knight on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Knight. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knight.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knight, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knight appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

