Dr. James Knight, MD
Overview
Dr. James Knight, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with South City Hospital.
Locations
James W Knight MD7601 Natural Bridge Rd Ste 101, Saint Louis, MO 63121 Directions (314) 385-7300
Hospital Affiliations
- South City Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
He is straight forward and concerned about his patients. He goes out of his way to make sure everything is okay and will connect you to other doctors if needed to help improve your healthcare. I know by experience because he is currently taking care of my mother for years. I will highly recommend him.
About Dr. James Knight, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1639282643
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knight has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knight accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knight has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knight on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Knight. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knight.
