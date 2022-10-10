Overview

Dr. James Knight, MD is a Dermatologist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Knight works at Knight Dermatology Institute in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis and Folliculitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.