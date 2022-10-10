Dr. James Knight, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knight is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Knight, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Knight, MD is a Dermatologist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Knight works at
Locations
J. Matthew Knight M D P A801 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32801 Directions (407) 992-0660MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthPartners
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I switched to Dr Knight from another dermatologist in town over 15 years ago. Also several of my neighbors go to him and have more serious issues than I have. We all agree that we feel very safe and in good hands with Dr Knight with any serious skin issues including cancers. He is very knowledgeable and all around nice guy
About Dr. James Knight, MD
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1194727586
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kansas Med Center
- University of Hawaii
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Indiana University
- Dermatology
